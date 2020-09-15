1/1
Tyler Aelker
1985 - 2020
LEIPSIC — Tyler J. Aelker, 34, died 8:17 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born December 28, 1985, in Bluffton to Jeff and Cindy (Morman) Aelker, they survive in Leipsic.

Tyler is also survived by his sister: Holly (Josh) Cutlip of Leipsic; six nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Larry and Janet Aelker, and Harold and Agnes Morman.

Tyler was a 2004 graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School. He worked construction for many years and in his spare time worked on cars (a trade taught to him by his dad). He could fix anything he put his mind to. Tyler had the biggest heart and was a loved son, brother, uncle and friend. He had a smile that could light up a room. He meant a lot to so many people and the world to his family who will miss him greatly.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Love Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
