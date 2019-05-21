TOLEDO — Tyler L. Boothby, 41, passed away May 18, 2019 in Toledo. He was born March 15, 1978 in Lima, Ohio to Les and Linda Boothby.

Tyler attended Elida High School and got his GED from Apollo Career Center. He had lived in Toledo for the last year and a half. At the Zepf Center in Toledo, he gained sobriety, worked for the center and mentored others. He was always willing to help anyone no matter what their struggle was, he wanted to help them make a better life for themselves. Tyler was working toward becoming a counselor assistant.

In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by his children, Aaron Boothby and Molly Boothby; a brother, Damon (Jen) Boothby, a sister, Amber (Matt) Smith, his nephews, Jordan, Skyler, Chris and Noah; his nieces, McKayla, Mattie and Avery; and his grandmother, Mary Lou Bok. Tyler had a great admiration for all animals, and a special love for dogs.

A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME, with Dan Telford, officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida.

Family and friends may call Thursday, May 23 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Aaron's Foundation (having checks written to Aaron Boothby). Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.