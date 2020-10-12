Tyler From

BLUFFTON — Tyler Curtis From, age 36, went home to be with the Lord on October 9th, 2020 in the presence of those he loved. He was born to Marc and Teresa From on May 29, 1984 in Sturgis, Michigan and grew up in Jerome, Michigan.

Throughout his youth, Tyler enjoyed hunting, playing sports, barrel racing and was an active member of his local 4-H club. Tyler graduated high school with the ambition of becoming a Diesel Technician and made his dream a reality, graduating from UNOH with his degree. He married his college sweetheart Laura Hursey on May 24, 2008 and skillfully performed his job at Wyoming Machinery Co. in Gillette, Wyoming. Tyler enjoyed movies, rooting for his favorite college football and basketball teams and spending time with his wife, family, friends, and church community. Tyler will always be the U of M's biggest fan. Over half his wardrobe was Maize & Blue. One of Tyler's best memories was going to 'The Big House' in Ann Arbor and wheeling down to the end zone of the University of Michigan football field. A practical joker with a flair for being the 'life of the party', Tyler loved a good prank and a good laugh.

Tyler leaves behind his wife, Laura (Hursey) From of Bluffton; his father Marc From of Comstock Park, Michigan; his mother Teresa From of Hillsdale, Michigan; his sister, Chelsea (Benjaman) From of Phoenix, Arizona; his maternal grandparents, Curtis D. and Elizabeth J. Anderson of Quincy, Michigan and many uncles, aunts, cousins and five nephews.

Tyler was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wesley and Alvaretta From.

Although his family morns his loss, they rejoice in knowing that Tyler is no longer bound by his Earthly body and is now whole again in the presence of his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for all eternity.

In lieu of a funeral, his family will be hosting a private celebration in remembrance of his life. Condolences can be written, and flowers sent to his widow, Laura From at the following address 338 County Road 26, Bluffton Ohio 45817. Go Wolverines!

