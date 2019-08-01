ATLANTA, Ga. — Tyler Perkins, age 29, formerly of Lima, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 12:57 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tyler was born on November 25, 1989, in Toledo, Ohio, to Kelvin (Bernadette) Brown and Rosalyn Perkins. who survive in Lima, Ohio.

Tyler loved cooking, singing, and traveling. He was the life of the party and very outspoken. He was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. Tyler graduated from Lima Senior High in 2009, and then went on to Rhodes State College where he received his Phlebotomy certification.

He is survived by his parents, siblings: Natalie (Maurice Watts) Perkins of Lima, Andria Young of Lima, Kelvin (Gerrica Simpson) Perkins of Lima, Marlon (Brooke) Perkins of Lima, Ebony (Myron) Watkins of Lima, Desttany Perkins of Stockbridge, GA and Ryan Brown of Columbus, paternal grandmother Josephine Brown of Lima, favorite nephews: Kylan Sanders and Mason Perkins, a host of nieces and nephews, favorite uncle Kevin Perkins and favorite aunt Carmen Perkins, a host of aunts and uncles, life partner Jerome Judd, and special friend Angela Cook.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Clarence Brown, maternal grandparents Louis Perkins Jr. and Helen Jean Perkins-Alexander.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Fourth Street Missionary Baptist church, Lima, Ohio. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the church.

