1/1
Tyler Prater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KENTON — Tyler J. Prater, 24 of Kenton passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

He was born in Lima on November 30, 1995 to Steve Prater and Traci Hudson.

He married Peighton Wagoner and she survives. Tyler is also survived by his

mother, Traci (Scott) Stout of Harrod, father, Steve (Kelly Shirk) Prater

of Kenton, sister; Kierstin Prater of Ravenna, Ohio, Bridgette Stout of

Delphos, brothers; Cody Stout of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Maxwell Stout of

Waynesfield, Ohio and Trent Stout of Harrod. Tyler is also survived by

his maternal grandparents; Dale (Colleen) Hudson of Munroe Falls, Ohio,

Alyce Stout of Harrod, paternal grandparents; Bob (Donna) Teeters of

Kenton and Ed (Darlene) Prater of New Breman, Ohio. He was preceded in

death by his maternal grandfather, Jim Stout. Tyler loved music, he had a

big heart and great sense of humor. He loved his family, especially his

little sister and cousins. Tyler's family will hold a private memorial

service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences can be

expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved