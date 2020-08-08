1/1
KENTON — Tyler J. Prater, 24 of Kenton passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
He was born in Lima on November 30, 1995 to Steve Prater and Traci Hudson.
He married Peighton Wagoner and she survives. Tyler is also survived by his
mother, Traci (Scott) Stout of Harrod, father, Steve (Kelly Shirk) Prater
of Kenton, sister; Kierstin Prater of Ravenna, Ohio, Bridgette Stout of
Delphos, brothers; Cody Stout of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Maxwell Stout of
Waynesfield, Ohio and Trent Stout of Harrod. Tyler is also survived by
his maternal grandparents; Dale (Colleen) Hudson of Munroe Falls, Ohio,
Alyce Stout of Harrod, paternal grandparents; Bob (Donna) Teeters of
Kenton and Ed (Darlene) Prater of New Breman, Ohio. He was preceded in
death by his maternal grandfather, Jim Stout. Tyler loved music, he had a
big heart and great sense of humor. He loved his family, especially his
little sister and cousins. Tyler's family will hold a private memorial
service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the
Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences can be
expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.