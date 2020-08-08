KENTON — Tyler J. Prater, 24 of Kenton passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

He was born in Lima on November 30, 1995 to Steve Prater and Traci Hudson.

He married Peighton Wagoner and she survives. Tyler is also survived by his

mother, Traci (Scott) Stout of Harrod, father, Steve (Kelly Shirk) Prater

of Kenton, sister; Kierstin Prater of Ravenna, Ohio, Bridgette Stout of

Delphos, brothers; Cody Stout of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Maxwell Stout of

Waynesfield, Ohio and Trent Stout of Harrod. Tyler is also survived by

his maternal grandparents; Dale (Colleen) Hudson of Munroe Falls, Ohio,

Alyce Stout of Harrod, paternal grandparents; Bob (Donna) Teeters of

Kenton and Ed (Darlene) Prater of New Breman, Ohio. He was preceded in

death by his maternal grandfather, Jim Stout. Tyler loved music, he had a

big heart and great sense of humor. He loved his family, especially his

little sister and cousins. Tyler's family will hold a private memorial

service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences can be

expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.