DELPHOS — Urban Conrad Fuerst, 97, died Aug. 2, 2019, at Vancrest Healthcare Center.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial, with military rites, will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.