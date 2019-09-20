OTTAWA — Urban Lauf, 84 of Ottawa died at 1:40 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born October 14, 1934 in Cuba, Ohio to the late Theodore and Florence (Kuhbander) Lauf. On April 10, 1978 he married Carol Gulgin who survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are 4 children, Deb Randall of Defiance, Teri (Tom) Nicely of Defiance, Doug (Chris) Gulgin of Perrysburg and Lynne (Kevin) Miller of Ida, MI; 12 grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Randall, Scott (Traci) Randall, Rob (Erin) Randall, Eric (Nicole Hancock) Nicely, Stacy (Larry) Freshour, Kristen (Jarred) Hageman, Kyle Nicely, Matt Miller, Ben Miller, Jonathan (Katie) Shadle, Carson Gulgin, and Christian Gulgin; 16 great-grandchildren, Robert and Lyla Randall, Lizzi and Luke Randall, Avery Antoine, Annabelle and Milo Randall, Braylen and Bryce Nicely, Parker and Beckett Hancock, Landon and Lexi Freshour, Ford, Britton, and Hayden Shadle; 5 brothers, Raymond Lauf of Ottawa, Robert (Elaine) Lauf of Napoleon, Melvin (Betty Jo) Lauf, Kenny Lauf, and Fred (Denise) Lauf all of Ottawa; and a sister, Ruth Ann (Alvin) Unverferth of Ottawa. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Lauf; a sister, Norma Jean Wueller; a sister-in-law, Audrey Lauf; and a brother-in-law, Robert Wueller.

Urbie served from 1953 to 1957 in the Ohio National Guard. He worked 38 years for Philips (formerly Sylvania of Ottawa). He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and was on their cemetery committee. Urbie was a volunteer on the Ottawa Fire Department for 56 years, 25 of those he was an active member and had volunteered for numerous organizations. He was a member of the Ottawa American Legion, AMVETS, Eagles, and the Ottawa Glandorf Athletic Boosters. He served on the Shade Tree Committee for 30 years. Urbie was a member of the Cushman Club, Snowmobile Club, Putnam Sledders, and enjoyed boating, carpentry, camping, fishing, and taking care of the lawn.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with graveside rites by the Ottawa Fire Department, American Legion, VFW, and AMVETS. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a Fire Department Service at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and a Scripture Service at 7:50 p.m. on Monday.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.