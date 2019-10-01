COLUMBUS GROVE — Urban A. "Urby" Maag, 88, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima, Ohio.

He was born November 9, 1930, in Kalida to Ben and Philomena (Feltman) Maag, they preceded him in death. On June 16, 1954, he married Rosemary Diemer, who preceded him in death.

Also surviving are three sons: Greg (Debra) Maag, Keith (Brenda) Maag both of Ottawa and Alan Maag of Columbus Grove; two daughters: Barbara Maag of Columbus Grove and Cindy (Scott) Stant of Pandora; five grandsons: Alex Maag of Dayton, Curtis Maag of Columbus, Eric Maag of Cincinnati, Steven (Becca) Maag of New Bavaria and Justin Maag of Ottawa; four granddaughters: Casey Stant of Pandora, Emily (Joshua) Woodard of Evans, GA, Amy Maag of Columbus and Michelle Maag of Ottawa; four great granddaughters; one great grandson; three brothers: Eugene Maag of Columbus Grove, Dennis (Rita) Maag of Kalida and Leroy (Karen) Maag of Columbus Grove; one sister: Marcia (James) Kuhlman of Ottawa; and three sisters in-law: Viola Maag of Leipsic, Rita Maag of Ottawa, and Alice Jane Bendure of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Maag; five brothers Harold, Omer, Dan (Jenny), James and Carl Maag; three sisters Mildred (Wilber "Web") Roof, Evelyn (Harold) Wannemacher and Catherine "Katie" (Harold) Deters; one brother in-law: Erwin (Alvina) Diemer; and two sisters in-law: Rita (Cornelius "Bud") Kiene and Shirley Maag

Urban was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1949. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, the Men's Choir, the Church Choir, and, the Knights of Columbus . Urban served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in West Germany, during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Bowers-Slusser American Legion, Post 516 and , Post 9648, both of Columbus Grove, and a member of the Eagle Aerie # 2234 of Ottawa..

He had worked at Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant, retiring from the Quality Control Department. He was a life long farmer, which he enjoyed. He also owned and trained Harness Racing Horses. Urban and his wife, Rosemary, traveled the United States and Europe.

Mass of Christian burial will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove, with Father David Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Columbus Grove, where military rites will be conducted by the combined Color Guard of the Columbus Grove American Legion and .

Friends may call on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m., at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Following the visitation, a Rosary Service will be conducted by the K of C.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony School Endowment Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.