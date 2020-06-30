Urban Selhorst
1929 - 2020
KALIDA — Urban Charles "Wimp" Selhorst, 90 of Kalida died 11:15 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at The Meadows of Kalida. He was born December 17, 1929 in Columbus Grove to the late Harry and Alberta (Hornung) Selhorst. On June 6, 1953 he married Juanita Wannemacher in St. Barbara's Catholic Church, Cloverdale. Juanita survives in Kalida.

He is also survived by 5 children, Dale (Barb) Selhorst of Findlay, Sandra (Norm) Dulle of Bluffton, Sheryl (Denny) Schmenk of Ottawa, Sheila (Doug) Meyer of Miller City and Sonia (Mike) Siefker of Glandorf; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandson due in August; a brother: Eugene" Pete" Selhorst of Kalida; a sister, Luella Siefker of Glandorf; and 2 sisters-in-law, Julie Selhorst and Ann Selhorst both of Kalida. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Harold "Herk", and Donald "Bub" Selhorst; a brother-in-law, Norbert Siefker; and a sister-in-law, Norma Jean Selhorst.

Urban was a truck driver and co-owner of Northwestern Equipment Leasing Corporation from 1949-2004. He was a US Army veteran serving in the Philippines as an Army Security Agent. He received the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida, its Holy Name Society and the Ottawa American Legion. Urban loved old-time country music, driving, and in his later years, enjoyed a round of golf or two.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Ottawa American Legion, VFW, and AM VETS. Following the COVID 19 regulations, visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorials may be made to the Ottawa American Legion, St Jude's or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
