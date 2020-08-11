1/1
V. Sue Ward
WAPAKONETA — V. Sue Ward, 55, passed away at 5:35 am August 8, 2020 at her residence after a long courageous battle with cancer.

She was born May 31, 1965 in Lima to Tommy L. and Constance S. (Shepherd) Binkley who survive in Wapakoneta. On January 7, 1984 she married Scott Ward who survives in Wapakoneta.

Sue was a graduate of Lima Senior High School and Rhodes State College. She was a Senior Administrative Assistant at Ohio Northern University (ECCS Dept.). She had also worked previously at Rhodes State College and for Home Instead Senior Care. Sue loved going to concerts and volunteering at St. Jude's Haunted House. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and her ONU family.

Survivors include: 2 Sons, Scott (Megan) Ward II of St. Marys, Aaron T. (Samantha) Ward of Middleton, WI; Daughter, Bailie (Andrew J.) Rinaldi of Perrysburg; 8 Grandchildren - Nicoli Ward, Cecilia Ward, Jaden Pence, Gabriel Ward, Xacary Hicks, Eli Rinaldi, Landon Rinaldi, and Natalie Ward; Brother, Tom (Evelyn) Binkley of Fredericksburg, VA; Sister, Valerie M. (Wayne) Geery of Columbia, MO; Mother-in-law, Darlene Ward of Lima; Brother-in-law, Hugh Ward of Somerset, WI; Sister-in-law, Debra Bush of Petersburg, KY; Several Nieces and Nephews.

According to her wishes no services will be held at this time, however, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Reasearch Accociation of America, https://www.debra.org/donate

CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES are entrusted with arrangements where condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
