LIMA — Velma Ruth Pyle, 92, formally of Lima, OH, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living, Westerville, OH. Born July 2, 1927 in Nelsonville, OH to the late Foster A and Agnes V (Triplett) Pyle.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Willard D Pyle, brother Carl E (Eddie) Pyle, sister-in-law Cecelia A Pyle, niece Brenda E. Pyle, niece Carol A. Pyle and life long friend Helen L Harsh. Velma's family and friends knew her well for her love of Fords, chocolate, country music, playing cards, puppy dogs and her beloved cat Patches. She retired in 1969 from the family business Foster's Coal, Columbus, OH and again in 1988 from the US Postal Service, Lima, OH. She is survived by her niece Diana (Neil) Handa, nephew Daniel M. Pyle along with many other family and friends.

Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery (Old Section) Columbus, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, Ohio 43082.

Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com