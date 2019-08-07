LIMA — Mrs. Vera Mae Collier, age 77, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at approximately 1:52 am at her residence here in Lima.

She was born November 20, 1941 in Chattanooga, Tenn. To George and Nancy Taylor Jenkins Sr., both parents preceded her in death.

Mrs. Collier was a homemaker. She was a member of New Beginning Church. She was formally a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and had served on the Usher Board and The Kitchen committee. She loved to sew, Play cards, fish and especially loved to shop.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory a Son: Reginald T. Collier of Lima. 3 Daughters: Tonda Manley, Carmen Weathers-Totty and Michelle Totty all of Lima. 2 Step Sons: David Collier and Thomas Collier both of Lima. A Step daughter: Dorothy Hogue also of Lima. 15 Grandchildren, 19 Great grandchildren. 1 Brother: George Jenkins Jr. of Lima and a Sister: Mildred Collier (Ben) also of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 1 Brother: John Jenkins and 2 Sisters: Margaret Franklin and Deborah French.

Home going services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Tony Joiner officiating.

Visitation will be held 1 Hour prior to the funeral also at the Church.

Entombment will be at Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

