ST. MARYS — Vercie Roberts, 85, died at 9:53 p.m. July 30, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home. Brothers Gary Mosley and G. William Mosley will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.