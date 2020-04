CELINA — Verdice Brandts, 87, died April 22, 2020, at her residence.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celina. Father Tim McFarland will officiate. Burial will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, Celina.

A live stream will be available on the church's website at celina-ic.org.