CRIDERSVILLE — Verdie Irene Augsburger, age 101 of Cridersville, passed at 11:35 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Otterbein-Cridersville. She was born November 16, 1917 in Hume, Ohio to the late Martin and Sarah Anna Shafer Harshman. On May 2, 1970 she married Paul J. Augsburger who passed on March 1, 2000.

Verdie had worked at Westinghouse during World War II and at Lockwood Real Estate for many years. She was an active member of the Hume United Methodist Church until her marriage to Paul when she joined Paul at the First Evangelical & Reformed Church. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and she loved crafts, many of which are still enjoyed by her family.

She is survived by a niece - Judy (Don) Hauenstein-Ferguson of Elida; a nephew - Neil (Betsy) Winget of Lima, a niece-in-law - Janet Harshman of Lima; 2 step sons - Dr. Arol (Stephanie) Augsburger of San Tan, Arizonia; Dr. James (Emma) Augsburger of Cincinnati, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by 6 brothers - James, Ernest, George, Walter, Russell and Lee, 3 sisters - Jessie, Mary Leona "Dolly", Hazel, and a step son - Tom Augsburger.

Graveside services will begin 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima. Rev. Rick Lamb will officiate.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.