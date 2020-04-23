LIMA — After a short illness, VerJeanne Baker, nee Morris, passed peacefully at home from this life to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in Lima in 1924, VerJeanne married Jess Baker during World War II and worked at the Lima tank depot. They moved their family to Cincinnati in the 1960's where she worked at Rainbo Bakery and shared life with her dearly loved husband of 60 years, Jess Baker, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2005.

VerJeanne is survived by 3 sons and their families, Bruce Baker (wife Rainelle) of Irvine, KY, Brad Baker (wife Susan) of N. Ridgeville, OH, and Blair Baker (wife Sharon) of Cincinnati, OH. Her daughter, Jacque Schirmer, passed away in 2010. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, and 45 great grandchildren, as well as two brothers, Bob Custer of Cape Coral, FL, and Darrell Custer of Lima, OH.

In 2009 she moved to Elyria, OH. Throughout her life she loved Christian teaching, reading, gardening, her pets, bird watching, and most of all, spending time with her family, especially her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Come sit down a while"…and the stories would begin.

The family will celebrate VerJeanne's life with a summer memorial service. Anyone wishing to honor her with a memorial gift may contribute to Jews for Jesus, 60 Haight St., San Francisco, CA 94102 or https://jewsforjesus.org in her name.