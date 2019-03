BLUFFTON — Verla E. Diller, 93, died March 18, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Pandora Missionary Church. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Bluffton, where arrangements are incomplete, and one hour prior to services Sunday at the church.