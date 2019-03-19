BLUFFTON — Verla Ernestine Diller, 93, was taken peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 to her Eternal Home, to live with her Precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Forever! She was surrounded by her loving family as she passed with hospice care at Lima Memorial Hospital. Verla was the first born to Vearl and Eva (DeHart) Kitt on February 27, 1926 on the family farm in Wauneta, Nebraska, on the South Divide. Verla and her sister, Darlene graduated Wauneta High School in 1945. She married Doyle Ralph Carpenter, son of neighboring farm friends, August 30, 1945. Two daughters, Josephine and Delores were born to this union. Their little family lived in Iowa, Kansas, Indiana and settled in Ohio. Their marriage sadly ended in divorce in 1965. Verla then returned to school earning her LPN degree and license, in 1966. She served the Mennonite Memorial Home for the next 29 years. Verla was a faithful, hardworking, empathetic and loving caregiver, devoted to the elderly. God richly blessed Verla with a new companion in life, the late Kenneth Allen Diller, widower of Jeanette (Flora) Diller who had two children, Calvin and Kathy, who missed their loving mother. Ken and Verla wed, August 9, 1969. "Kek" and his entire family have been a Treasure and Blessing to each of us. Verla had a deep love for Jesus, family and friends, caring for others, hard work, traveling and gardening. Verla was a humble servant who touched many lives, developing many lasting friendships. Her parting creates a void in our hearts and lives. We know we will be reunited, as followers of Jesus Christ, for those who have accepted His free gift of Salvation. (1-888-NeedHim)

Verla leaves behind four children: Josephine (Ken) Fetter, South Bend, IN; Delores Carpenter, Bluffton, OH; Calvin (Elizabeth Tarr) Diller, Hillsboro, OR; Kathy (Ken) Williams, Beaverdam, OH; eleven grandchildren: Jackie Fetter; Lisa (Dale) Petersen; Dawn (Doug) Andrews; Jamie (John) Woltman; Joann, Matthew, Ryan, Josh (Cassie) Fetter; Malcolm and Grace Diller; Jennifer (Mike) Zeigler; seven great-grandchildren: Dakotah and Hunter Rolfe; Courtney and Dylan Petersen; Brendan, Cailin, and Jonah Zeigler; a sister, Darlene Bellus; brother in-law, Marvin (Asfahl) Gibbs and several nieces and nephews.

Those gone on before were her loving husband Kenneth Diller; adored younger sister Elaine Asfahl; sisters and brothers in-law Charles Bellus, Carol Diller, Nelson and Louise Diller.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton and one hour prior to the service at the church. A Homegoing Service for Verla will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Pandora Missionary Church.

Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m., Monday at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International or World Gospel Mission.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com