LIMA — Verner L. "Vern" Setters, age 90, of Lima, passed away at 7:23 pm on Feb. 21, 2020 in Lima. He was born July 14, 1929 in Erlanger, KY., to Almond H. and Cova (Seevers) Setters. On Oct. 15, 1983, Vern married Pauline Gibson and she survives.

Verner graduated in 1947 from Shawnee High School. He worked for the Standard Oil Company for over 20 years in the maintenance department and then went on to drive semi-truck for BOC gases, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 908. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and also was a former dairy farmer.

Along with his wife, other survivors include his children; Lynette Spees Stutzman of Lima, Karen (Darrell) Spencer of Uniopolis, Gloria Harrod of Quincy, Paul (Ronelle) Setters of Apache Junction, AZ., Steve (Donna) Gibson of Elida, Yvonne (Bobby) Gladwell of Toledo, Deborah (Tim) Riepenhoff of Cridersville, Rhonda (Rene) Allen of Eastpointe, MI and Robbin (Alan Harrison) Kottenbrock of St. Paris. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and other family members.

Verner was preceded in death by his brother Emmett Setters.

Visitation will be held on Wed. February 26, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at the Hanneman Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima. Funeral Services will start at 1pm at the Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Northrup, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Hills Cemetery in New Hampshire.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to care for the Setters family. Online condolences may be left for them at www.hannemanfh.com