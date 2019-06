NEW BREMEN — Vernita I. Wellman, 89, died at 2:15 p.m. June 2, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Gilbert-Hartwig Funeral Home. The Rev. Becky Erb Strang will officiate. Burial will be in German Protestant Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.