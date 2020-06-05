Vernon Braun
1953 - 2020
WAPAKONETA - Vernon J. Braun, 67, of Wapakoneta, died at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Wapakoneta.

The family will receive friends from 2—8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.



