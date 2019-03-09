DELPHOS — Vernon E. "Gene" Bryan, 87, of Delphos, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence.

He was born September 15, 1931, in Delphos to Don and Lagora (Martin) Bryan. He was united in marriage to Anna Mae Stolte; she preceded him in death on March 18, 2018.

Gene worked as a meat cutter at Pangles and Chief, retiring from Chief's after many years of service. He was a 1949 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School and had served in the Air Force during the Korean War, both in the United States and England. Vernon loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Douglas (Michelle) Bryan of Massillon, OH; two grandsons, Matthew and Alex Bryan; and one great-grandson, Luke Bryan.

He was preceded in death by a son, David Bryan; brother, Paul Bryan; and two sisters, Betty Reynolds and Dorothy Kuhn.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Procession to Walnut Grove Cemetery will follow for a graveside service and burial. Reverend Rich Rakay will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are by Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

