ST. MARYS — Vernon "Bud" Mallory, 85, died at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 29, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys. Father Barry Stechschulte will officiate.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.