Vernon Steele

WAPAKONETA — Vernon L. Steele, 86, of Wapakoneta, died 4:08 p.m., Thurs. Aug. 6, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Mercer Co., OH, the son of Robert & Lottie (Trissel) Steele, who preceded him in death. On July 3, 1954, he married Joyce A. Mobley, and she died Oct. 22, 2013.

Survivors include, 4 children, Donna (David) Williams, Celina, OH, Terry Steele, Lima, OH, Ricky Steele, Cridersville, OH, John (Barb) Steele, Celina, OH, a son-in-law, Steve Stolzenburg, Wapakoneta, 12 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, & 15 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Connie Stolzenburg, a sister, Valour Bricker, 2 grandsons, Steve Stolzenburg, Jr., & Jason L. McDowell, and a great granddaughter, Brianna Longmeier.

Vern had worked as a plumber with Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Local #776, Lima. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Vern's hobbies included fishing, camping, turtle hunting, and playing pool.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tues. Aug. 11, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton, OH. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Mon. and 1 hr. prior to the service, Tues. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In accordance with Ohio's current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.