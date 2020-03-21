DELPHOS – Veronica Luersman, 88, of Delphos, passed away March 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Veronica was born at home in Glandorf, Ohio, on June 6, 1931 to Aloysius and Veronica (Schmiedebusch) Verhoff, who both preceded her in death. On October 28, 1954 she married Lawrence H. 'Larry' Luersman at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Cuba Ohio, who preceded her in death October 18, 2017.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry (Irene) Luersman and Charlie Luersman, both of Delphos; six daughters, Veronica (Steve) Conley, Clara (Ted) Hanf, Rosie (Arnie) Hoersten, Teresa (Fred) Recker and Patty (Gene) Dickman, all of Delphos; and Marilyn (Dave) Kysela of Rocky River, Ohio; 20 grandchildren, Matt, Veronica Jean and Tyler Conley, Brad (Tawny) Hanf, Kristen (Adam) Ricker, Tina (Brian) Laudick, Beth (Dusty) Laudick, Chad (Lexi) and Kyle Luersman, Amanda (Tyler) Bolanz, T.J. and Curtis Hoersten, Adam, Victoria, Scott and Jessica Recker (fiancé Alex VerHagen), Eric, Julia and Ryan Dickman and Caroline Kysela; 12 great-grandchildren, Jace, Leah, Kiya and Emma Laudick, Kaden, Lauren, Easton and Gavin Laudick, Gemma and Gianna Ricker, Margo Hanf and Baby Bolanz; a sister, Helen Luersman of Ottoville and sister in law, Joan Verhoff of Newton North Carolina.

She was also preceded in death by her Godparents; Clara Selhorst and August Verhoff, brothers; Cornelius, Elmer and John Verhoff, sisters; Gertrude (Harold) Nienberg, Stella (Leonard) Knueven, Rita (Alvin) Kleman, Clara (Urban) Gerker, In laws; John and Clara Luersman, Joe and Catherine Luersman, Mary Kathryn, Mary Ann and Bob Noonan, Herman and Victoria Luersman, Arnie and Mildred Luersman and Ed Luersman.

Veronica's first three years of education began at the Verhoff one room country school house then continued at Glandorf School. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Altar Rosary Society, a 50 year member of CD of A and a past Regent, and a Life member of VFW Auxiliary. Veronica was a stay at home mom, who also worked at Delphos Memorial Home for several years before she started babysitting for her grandchildren. Veronica was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Veronica had a strong love of music and learned to play the piano by ear as a young child. She and Larry joined the Autumn Years Choraliers in 1997, performing at many local nursing homes. Veronica enjoyed accompanying Larry while he told the story of the "Soldiers Deck of Cards". She loved to sing and dance with Larry and enjoyed her flower gardens. Veronica and Larry were 2014 Ohio NFO Members of the Year. They were also ambassadors for the Delphos-Verl, Germany Friendship Link, visiting in 1992 when they located the Father John Otto Bredeick birth place.

In keeping with the COVID-19 call for social distancing the visitation, funeral mass and burial are limited to the immediate family. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 with a Parish Wake Service at 7:45 p.m.; and one hour before the funeral at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, Ohio. Veronica's family invites relatives and friends to prayerfully attend the funeral mass via the Delphos St. John Church webcam at www.delphosstjohnparish.org. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish Foundation, St. John's Church for masses and St. Rita's Mercy Health Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.

A celebration of Veronica's life will be held at a later date.