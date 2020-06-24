LIMA — Royal Victor Louis "Vic" Carter, 44 of Lima, passed away April 19, 2020. Vic was born October 28, 1975 in Lima to Royal Victor "Vic" Carter, who preceded him in death and Nancy (Langle) Staup, who survives him in Lima. On December 18, 2001, he married Christie (Stumpp) Carter, who survives him in Lima.

Vic graduated from Elida High School in 1994 and was the owner and operator of Asphalt Tech Paving Co. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and he enjoyed collecting Native American artifacts. Vic was a devoted NASCAR fan and loved spending time with his family and dog. In addition to his mother and his wife, Vic is survived by his children, Nicholas Carter and Brooke Carter; brothers, Neal (Lisa) Carter and David (Christine) Butcher, step brother Tommy Staup. step sister Diane (Kent) Kahn, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and his best friend, his Weimaraner, Smokey.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Tom Staup and step sister Patty Young.

The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held noon, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, Charlotte Hefner will officiate. A private family graveside will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/bradysbunch for You Matter – Brady's Bunch and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAnfSon.com