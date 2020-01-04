LIMA — Vicki L. Geddings, age 69, of Lima, passed away at 1:23 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Vicki was born Sep. 12, 1950 in Lima, Ohio to Paul and Betty (Riddle) Pilkenton. On April 28, 2003, she married Joe Geddings and he survives in Lima.

Vicki retired in 2014 from Lima Memorial Hospital after many years in computer programming and education on new systems introduced to the hospital. She was a graduate of Bath High School and Lima Technical College. Vicki was a member of the former Epworth United Methodist Church. She loved to cook, travel, take pictures and shop (especially with coupons). Vicki loved her family and spending time with them, and spoiling her grandchildren the best she could.

Vicki is survived by her husband Joe, children; Karen (Barrett) Feigh, Michelle (Dean Atkins) Yaney, Angela (Mo) Mohanty, Leon Geddings, and a bonus daughter, Dawn (Tracy) Rhoades, her grandchildren; Brittany (Rickie Graves) Yaney, Stephen (Julie) Dildy, Alexa Blanchong, Maya Mohanty and Jena Blanchong, great-grandchildren; Caileigh, Mycalah, Mariyah, Rickie, Madelaine and Makenyi and also great-great-grandchildren; Braylen and Zaiyliah, a sister; Lynne (Wayne) Dunlap and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Friends and Family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio 45805. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 7 p.m. with Wayne Dunlap and Tim Jackson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation in Vicki's name to PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10001 or online at www.psp.org.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is honored to serve the Geddings family at their time of need. Online condolence can be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.