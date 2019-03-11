LIMA — Mrs. Vicky Lynn Martin, age 58, passed from this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at approximately 8:12 a.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

She was born on October 20, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky to the union of James H. and Wilbur Lee (Fulton) Burchett, Sr. Her mother preceded her in death and her father survives in Las Vegas, NV. Her mother-in-law; Sallie Martin survives in Lima, OH.

On September 6, 2003 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Ricky W. Martin, Sr.; he survives in Lima, OH.

Mrs. Martin worked at Dana Corporation since 2008. She was a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the U.A.W. #1765 Local union and served on the women's committee, veteran committee, community service committee and the Civil Rights committee.

Besides her loving husband Ricky, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 sons; Quincy L. Burchett of Pittsburg, PA. Sheron R. Grace of Toledo, OH and Ricky W. Martin, Jr. of Lima, OH. 2 daughters; LaTossa M. Napper of Atlanta, GA and LaTasha N. Bagley of Lima, OH. 17 grandchildren. 2 brothers; Ricky L. Burchett of Louisville, KY and James H. Burchett, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV and 1 sister; Jean V. Slaughter (Roderick) of Columbus, OH. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Home going services will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Frank Taylor, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

