OTTAWA — Victor L. Bockrath, 77, of Ottawa died at 8:38 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 20, 1942 in Ottawa to the late Amos and Martha (Agner) Bockrath.

He is survived by a sister, Joyce (Eugene) Korte of Glandorf; a sister-in-law, Linda Bockrath of Ottawa; three nephews; two nieces; eight great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great niece. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Sylvester, Charles, and William Bockrath.

Victor was retired from Philips, formerly of Ottawa. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and had served in the Ohio National Guard. He enjoyed fishing and competed in shooting competitions.

A Funeral will be held 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Glandorf with military rites by the Ottawa American Legion, Am Vets, and Ottawa VFW. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass on Friday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Capital Campaign.

