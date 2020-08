Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Victor's life story with friends and family

Share Victor's life story with friends and family

LIMA — Victor Bollinger, 87, died Aug. 12, 2020, at his daughter's residence. Graveside services, with military honors, will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at Gethsemani Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at the home of Kevin and Barbie Cooley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store