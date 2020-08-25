Victor Bollinger

LIMA — Victor "Vic" F. Bollinger, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter Barbara (Barbie) and Son-in-law Kevin D. Cooley on August 12, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1933 in Zeeland, North Dakota, son of the late Jacob and Philipbena Bollinger.

Vic proudly served in the Army of the United States, stationed in Germany from March 1953 to March of 1955. Upon his return from the service, he met and married his wife Marie "Joanne" (Richardson) Bollinger on July 7, 1956. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2000.

Vic retired from Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant in 1991 as Supervisor of Computer Operations.

Much of Vic's life was dedicated to serving the Lord. He was a former member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where he served as a Lectern and Eucharist Minister. He was also an instructor for the RCIA program at the church. He was a volunteer for Heartbeat of Lima and Our Daily Bread.

Vic had many friends and always enjoyed spending time in fellowship with them, sharing God's word and encouraging them in understanding what it meant to be a child of God.

Left to treasure his memory are eight children including: Barbara "Barbie" A. (Kevin) Cooley, Lima, Ohio; Brian (Denise) Bollinger, Lima, Ohio; David (Margaret) Bollinger Gilbert, AZ; Karen Gallagher, Colorado Springs, CO; Gary (Barbara) Bollinger, Estero, FL; Michael (Elizabeth) Bollinger, Lima, Ohio; Aaron (Rachel) Bollinger, Newnan, GA; Cheryl (Gregory) Hines, Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

Vic is also survived by his siblings: Raymond Bollinger, Las Vegas, NV; Glen (Ethel) Bollinger, Mesa, AZ; Marveline Meredith, Mesa, AZ; Veral (Camille) Bollinger, Plymouth, MI and Sandra Richards, Mesa, Az. His sister, LaVerna Reeves, and brothers: Lenhart (Connie) Bollinger, Wayne (Cathy) Bollinger and Walter (Joyce) Bollinger all preceded him in death. He had 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday August 29, 2020 in Gethsemani Cemetery. Father David Ross will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. in an outdoor gathering to celebrate Vic's life at the home of Kevin and Barbie Cooley, observing COVID-19 guidelines.

The family would like to thank the staff of Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, particularly those who took care of dad emotionally, physically and spiritually. The gift of your services was greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice, Our Daily Bread or Heartbeat of Lima.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.