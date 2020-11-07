1/1
Victor Henderson
LIMA —Victor G. Henderson, age 72, of Lima, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1948 in Lima to the late William C. and Betty J. Wall Henderson.

Victor was a member of the American Legion Post 96, of Lima and the Thursday bowling league at 20th Century Lanes. He was an avid fisherman and lottery player and enjoyed gardening and listening to smooth jazz and Luther Vandross.

Survivors include daughter: Cari Henderson of Lima, brothers: Leslie C. Henderson, Sr., Howard A. (Jenny) Henderson, Barry A. Henderson, Basil P. Henderson all of Lima, Mohamad Mujahid of Toledo, Kim (Norman) Battle and Angela L. (Glenn) Evans both of Lima and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers William C. Henderson Jr. and Philip S. Henderson.

The family will receive friends 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville and the funeral service will follow at 6:00 with Rev. Dennis Ward officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to Cari and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
