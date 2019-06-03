LIMA — Victor C. Shaneman, 94, passed away at 1:19 am on June 1, 2019 at The Wyngate Senior Living Community. Victor was born July 11, 1924 in Coshocton, Ohio to John Shaneman and Doris (Besst) Shaneman, both of whom precede him in death. He married Sara Shaneman and then after her passing he married Florence (Crumrine) Shaneman who also precedes him in death.Victor was a kind and caring man who was beloved by all that knew him. He valiantly served our country during some of the world's darkest days, as a member of The United States Air Force during World War II. After his service, Victor worked for many years as an electrical engineer at Westinghouse, where he spent the entirety of his professional career. He was a proud member of Shawnee United Methodist Church, as well as the Elk's Lodge. He enjoyed playing bridge and his love of golf was legendary. The staff of Wyngate lovingly remember how often he would offer free golf lessons. Ultimately, Victor was a people person. He was known for his kind and easy going nature, as well as the love that he had for his friends and especially for his family.Survivors include: son, Stephen (Sue) Shaneman; daughter, Vicki (Thomas) Loughary; sister, Violet Bratton; grandchildren, Quinn Shaneman, Michael Shaneman, Thomas "Mic" Loughary, and Victoria "Paige" Loughary; as well as two great-grandsons.Preceded in death by: parents, John Shaneman and Doris (Besst) Shaneman; spouse, Sara Shaneman; spouse, Florence (Crumrine) Shaneman; as well as two brothers and two sisters.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES SHAWNEE CHAPEL.Pastor Bryan Bucher will officiate the service. A private entombment will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the .Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.