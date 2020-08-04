Victoria Barlage

GLANDORF — Victoria Jean (Morman) Barlage, 63 of Glandorf passed as a result of a vehicle accident at 4:56 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born June 28, 1957, in Lima to Karl and Anna Mae (Ellerbrock) Morman. Her father is deceased, her mother survives in Ottawa. On April 30, 1976, she married her high school sweetheart, Steven Barlage, who survives in Glandorf.

Also surviving are three daughters, Melissa (Ross) Fortman of Glandorf, Erin (Chris) Berger of Ottawa, and Lyndsey (Jared) Schumaker of Findlay; seven grandchildren, Alexa, Liana and Kyla Fortman, Carter and Lydia Berger, Adalie and Levi Schumaker; three siblings, Lisa (Mark) Ellerbrock of Ottawa, Mark (Stacy) Morman of Ottawa, and Amy (Dave) Birkemeier of Glandorf; and a brother-in-law, Greg Cavanaugh of Ottawa. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Debra Cavanaugh.

Vicki committed her life to Christ over 20 years ago and walked with Jesus daily. Vicki was very caring and could always be found with a smile on her face. This was especially true on her school bus. Vicki worked for over 30 years as a bus driver at Ottawa-Glandorf Schools. She had a special bond with the students who rode her bus. She loved them all as her own. Vicki will be remembered for her love for Jesus and the importance she placed on spreading that message with her family and friends.

Vicki will be greatly missed by her family who loved her dearly.

There will be a memorial service at Gateway Church, 620 N. Main St., Findlay, on August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jon McKanna officiating. Casual attire is encouraged. In keeping with the COVID 19 regulations, masks will be required. In lieu of gifts, memorial contributions may be made, in remembrance of Vicki, to Gateway Church, Findlay.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where online condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.