Vincent Clement

VENEDOCIA — Vincent Albert Clement, 82, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully at approximately 5:45 pm late Tuesday afternoon at his home in Venedocia, Ohio. Vince was born on March 8, 1938 to Francis and Viola (Schrumm) Clement who preceded him in death. He married Marjorie Ann Simindinger on December 1, 1962 and enjoyed 58 years of marriage.

Vince is survived by his loving wife Marjorie as well as his daughter, Lisa (Mike) Moorman of Spencerville and son Jeff (Nikki) Clement of Columbus Grove; six grandchildren - Miranda (Joel) Lee, Luke (Jessica) Moorman, Baily Clement, Jade Clement, Gabe Clement and Sage Clement and four great-grandchildren - Jackson Lee, Gannon Moorman, Aria Moorman, and Rowyn Moorman. He is also survived by siblings Marilyn (Ron) Meyer, Rosie (Irvin) Moenter, Gene Clement, Pat Warnecke, and Dick (Beth) Clement; brothers-in-law Bob (Kim) Simindinger, Carl (Connie) Simindinger, Donna (D.J.) Whitling, and John (Kathy) Simindinger.

Vince was also preceded in death by his brothers Tom Clement and Lavern Clement and his brothers-in-law Jim Warnecke and Max Simindinger.

Upon graduation from Spencerville High School in 1956, Vince joined the Ohio National Guard - serving for 4 years while also employed at the Spencerville Farmers Union. He was also employed at Elgin Grain and, then, retired from Chrysler Corporation after 32 years of service. Upon retirement, Vince enjoyed working outside, camping, and vacationing occasionally in Tennessee and Florida with his family. Vince was an active member of the Venedocia Lions Club for over 20 years. He cherished his years of supporting his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their activities and athletic events within the Spencerville and Columbus Grove Schools, respectfully. Besides supporting the Bearcats and Bulldogs, he loved watching sports - especially as an avid fan of the Buckeyes, Reds, and Browns.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Saturday in the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Spencerville with Father Scott J. Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the Wright Cemetery near Converse.

With Covid-19 concerns requiring face coverings, the family will receive friends from 1 until 4 PM Friday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville and after 9 AM Saturday at the St. Patrick Church. A Vigil Service will be 4 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venedocia Lions Club or to CHP Home Care and Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com