LIMA — Vincent "Vince" G. Koza, 61, of Lima, Ohio, passed at 4:55 am the morning of January 3rd, 2020 at The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Vince was diagnosed with kidney cancer in September, 2019. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Vince was born on May 29, 1958 in Oak Park, Illinois to the late Eugene and Marlene (Gales) Koza. He grew up in Streetsboro, Ohio. The only son and oldest sibling to 3 younger sisters, Vince loved sports, and became a loyal and devoted fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers. He graduated from Ohio University in 1980, majoring in broadcast journalism.

Vince moved to Lima, Ohio in 1980 to begin working at WLIO-TV. He became the sports anchor and director, working at TV-35 for 27 1/2 years. In 2007 Vince was honored with a selection to the Associated Press Hall of Fame - one of his many accolades, honors, and awards.

In Lima, Vince met his beloved wife, Holly Carol Geaman. They married on October 14, 1989 and were blessed in February 1993 with twin daughters, Sarah and Brittany. In the 1990s, "The Koz" began hosting his Saturday morning "Sportstalk with Koza" radio show, which had its home at various radio stations throughout the years. In July 2008, he left television and began working full-time at 93.1, The Fan, where he became the sports marketing director, high school football and basketball play-by-play announcer, and continued hosting the popular "Sportstalk with Koza." He also, for a number of years, wrote a weekly column for The Lima News.

Vince was as devoted to the Lima community as he was to his family. The , Equestrian Therapy, Easter Seals, and Ohio High School Athletic Association were among the many organizations he passionately supported. For 40 years, "The Koz" tirelessly volunteered to emcee countless raffles, fundraisers, and other charitable events.

Vince is survived by his wife of 30 years, Holly C. Koza of Lima; daughters, Sarah Grace Koza and Brittany Ann Koza of Columbus; sisters, Kelly (John) Koza-Mendez of Orlando, FL, Kimberly Ann Koza of Orlando, FL, and Karen M. (Paul) Ross of Westborough, MA; mother-in-law, Rev. Virginia Geaman of Findlay; brother-in-law, William "Bill" N.G. (Maribeth) Geaman, Jr. of Findlay; nieces and nephews, Dr. Kristen Geaman, William "Bill" N.G. (Maria) Geaman, III, Nicolas Ross, Erica Ross, Alexis Mendez, and Zachary Mendez; great-nephew, Wyatt Geaman; beloved grand-dog, Max Koza, and many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, William "Bill" N.G. Geaman, Sr. and his nephew, Andrew Mendez.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 240 W. Robb Ave, Lima, OH 45801, with Fr. Mike Sergi officiating the service. A private burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Lima Senior High School gymnasium, 1 Spartan Way, Lima, OH 45801, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Vince's name to the Northwest Chapter, 740 Commerce Dr., Suite B, Perrysburg, OH 43551, or St. Gerard Catholic Church, 240 W. Robb Ave, Lima, OH 45801.

