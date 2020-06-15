Vincent Warren

LIMA — Vincent A. Warren, age 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 14, 2020, at 12:02 pm, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Vince was born July 29, 1950, in Cleveland, OH, to Helen V. (Washak) Griffith who survives in Pandora. On June 2, 2001, he married Cathy Kilgore Warren who survives in Lima.

Vince was a 1968 graduate of Columbus Grove High School. He had also attended Lima Technical College. Vince had worked as a machinist and eventually became a supervisor with the Husky Refinery where he had worked for 41 years retiring in 2015. Vince was an amateur radio operator and had been a high school soccer referee and had also coached youth athletics in basketball, baseball and soccer in the Shawnee area. He was a member of the F.O.E. Eagles Aerie # 370 and an avid Cleveland sports fan.

In addition to his wife and mother, Vince is survived by his 2 sons: Derek M. (Rhonda) Warren of Lima, OH and Jeremy A. (Krystal) Warren of Dayton, OH, a step-granddaughter, Julie Morvay, a grandson, Jacen Warren and a brother, John Petkovsek and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Courtney Jane Warren and 2 half brothers: John Griffith and Dwight Griffith.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Brock. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.