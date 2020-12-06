MILLER CITY — Vincent "Vince" L. Westrick of Miller City died 4:20 a.m. , Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima of Covid 19. He was born April 17, 1931 in Henry County to the late Adam and Alfreda (Eiden) Westrick. On May 22, 1954, he married Joan M. Barlage. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage before she died February 12, 2013.

Survivors include three children: David (Nanci) Westrick of Maumee, Gary (Carolyn) Westrick of Miller City and Karen (Joe Thompson) Westrick of Maumee; seven grandchildren: Susan (Al) Gahler, Becky (Ben) Klosterman, Mike (Dani) Westrick, Matt Westrick, Sarah (Mike) Felmlee, Jessica (Jeremy) Stillman and Andrew Levi Hunnaman; twelve great-grandchildren: Seth Stillman, Lillian, Addison, Griffin and Carrigan Gahler, Cooper and Collin Klosterman, Morgan, Rosetta and Joan Felmlee, Alexis and Alaina Westrick; a sister, Regina (Earl) Scheckelhoff of Ottawa; two brothers: Delbert (Marilyn) Westrick of Ottawa and Raymond (Kathy) Westrick of Ayersville; and his special friend and dance partner Marty Schaufele.

Vince was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from General Motors Central Foundry Division in 1984 after 37 years and operated Elm Center Farm. He belonged to St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City and was a member of the Miller City American Legion for 66 years. He also belonged to the Ottawa VFW and was a founder of the Ottawa Amvets, Defiance Moose and Miller City Sportsman's Club.

He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love of life. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. When he was well into his eighties, he would still get down on the floor and play with the little ones. Vince loved fishing, camping, traveling and spent 25 winters in Florida. He loved to dance. Any place there was a hall, a floor and a decent band you would find him dancing. At weddings, he usually out danced the younger members of his family. He loved good food, a mug of beer or a glass of wine. He will be sadly missed.

A funeral mass will begin 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Ottawa VFW and Amvets and Miller City American Legion. Visitation will be private prior to the mass. Covid guidelines of social distancing and masks are required in the church.

Funeral service will be taped and may be viewed at www.stnicholasholyfamily.org after 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the veterans organization of your choice or the Challenged Champions Equestrian Center 11913 County Road 6, Ottawa, OH. 43537.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com