LIMA — Viola Alsept, age 91, passed away February 5, 2019, at 8:02 pm, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Viola was born May 4, 1927, in Jackson, KY, to Liberty and Elnora (Combs) Vires who preceded her in death. On November 13, 1945 she married Hargis Alsept who preceded her in death on September 28, 1989.

Viola had worked at the Springview Manor Nursing Home as a nurses aide retiring in 2002. She enjoyed attending the Special Olympics track and field and bowling competitions with her daughter and granddaughter. She loved her cats. She was a loving caregiver for William and Helen Hittle for three years. She will be remembered as being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and Christian woman.

Viola is survived by her children: Jim Axe, Terry Fuller, Ted (Meeleng) Fuller, Rebecca Hoge, Rebecca Waltemath, Don (Melinda) Alsept of Lima, OH, Julie (Martin) Ruble of Lima, OH, Hayden "Jr" Alsept of Lima, OH, Ron (Diane) Alsept of Lima, OH, Jenny Alsept of Lima, OH, Cindy (Billy) Knotts of Lima, OH, 19 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 sisters: Lilly Smith and Lorain Vires. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Braish, a brother, Chester Vires and a sister, Barb Newland.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 12 noon at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Andrew Shields. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service. Friends may call on Friday from 10 am until the time of the service at 12 noon at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.