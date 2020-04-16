LIMA — Viola Lois "Vi" Wildermuth, 88, died the morning of April 11, 2020 at Otterbein Cridersville.

Viola was born November 9, 1931, outside of Waynesfield on Buckland-Holden Rd. to Jesse E. and Hannah C. (Lauffer) Dawson who preceded her in death. On October 14, 1956 she married Jack Perry Wildermuth who died on September 30, 2002.

Viola was retired from City Loan & Savings, where she served over 35 years of employment. After retirement she volunteered at the gift shop at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and served on the alter guild. She was a member of DAR and would have celebrated 40 years later this year. She was a member of the first families of Allen County, as well as Auglaize County and Ohio Genealogy Society. She was a life member of the Auglaize Historical Society. She also was a life member of the Lima Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She was a loving mother to her daughter, Rachelle L. (Joseph) Bohinski of Wapakoneta, and a sister, Violet M. Scheele of Lima. Her grandchildren, Ashley M. (Brad) Courtney of Lima, Michael A. (Stephanie Eckart) Sherrick of Urbana, and Alexandria E.J. Bohinski of Wapakoneta. She adored her great grandchildren, Isabella Jacklyn Courtney, Emily Renee Courtney, Mallory Elizabeth Sherrick, Kennedy Lynn Sherrick, and Penelope "Penny" Rose Sherrick. Her sister in law, Janice L. (Weistenberg) Dawson of Walcott, Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were sister, Carole L. Flannery and brothers Bud A. Dawson and Earl J. Dawson, Sr. and her great grandson, Jack Pendleton Sherrick on January 6, 2020.

Viola enjoyed working in her flower beds and yard, vegetable garden, and froze and canned all her own vegetables and fruit. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and was known for her cookie trays during the holidays and her annual strawberry deliveries. She will be remembered for her beautiful hand made quilts, crocheted blankets and numerous items that she made for her daughter, and grandchildren, and other family members. She was an amazing cook and was known to whip up something out of nothing, getting up at 3:00 am in the morning, clean her house, painting, and would walk from her home in Lost Creek to City Loan every day till she got her license in her mid 40's and then be home by 6 and have dinner on the table made from scratch. She never ever made anything out of a box. She was taught by her mother at an early age to be the lady of the house. To be stylish but frugal, to be wise and save not spend beyond your means. Too teach your children right from wrong, but let them learn from their mistakes and try not to make decisions for them but to love unconditionally.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Ryan Cordle officiating. We will celebrate her life at a future date for all family and friends. CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES is honored to be providing services for Viola.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

