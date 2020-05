Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — Violet M. Bowersock, 95, died at 6:56 a.m. May 5, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta. Private services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta. Pastor Steven Ambrose will officiate. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Duchouquet Township.



