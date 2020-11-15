OTTAWA — Virgil J. Bellman, 91, of Ottawa died 7:15 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born July 9, 1929 in Hamler to the late Joseph and Martha (Meyer) Bellman. He first married Marceil Ricker, who died in 1994. He then married Naomi Heitmeyer in January of 1996. She died October 27, 2011.

Virgil is survived by 4 children: Linda (Steve) Blankemeier of Continental, Ron (Sue) Bellman of Ottawa, Marilyn "Mert" Recker of Findlay and Marlene (Doug) Niese of Ottawa; 7 step-children: Charles (Lynn) Heitmeyer of Defiance, Sharon (Mark) Fortman of Kalida, Gail (Mark) Bockrath of Glandorf, Lisa (Larry) Ball of Findlay, Craig (Cindi) Heitmeyer of Maine, Todd Heitmeyer of Kalida and Dawn (Tim) Kersh of Glandorf; 10 grandchildren; 17 step-grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 22 step-great-grandchildren; a brother: Leon Bellman of Willard; 2 sisters: Edna (Dick) Kahle of Defiance and Mary (Tom) Wilhelm of Leipsic; in-laws: Margaret Schimmoeller of Delphos, Jeanette Brickner of Columbus and Omer (Alice) Ricker of Delphos and a step-sister-in-law: Marilyn Warnecke of Ottawa.

He is preceded in death by 4 brothers: Jim, Dick, Norm and Paul Bellman; a sister: Viola Siebeneck; and in-laws: Ambrose Ricker, George Ricker and Adeline Pohlman.

Virgil was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and had been a 50+ year member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery Committee. He retired in 1994 from Louisiana-Pacific, Ottawa. He was an army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Ottawa FVW, the Ottawa American Legion, the Ottawa K of C and the Ottawa Eagles. Virgil loved spending time with his family and friends and was especially fond of watching his grandkids sports. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to bowl.

There will be a funeral mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Ottawa VFW, American Legion and DAV. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at church. The arrangement are by LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. The mass will be live streamed on the Sts. Peter and Paul Facebook page. Due to regulations regarding the COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at the church.

Virgil loved to help others. In lieu of flowers and donations, we request that you do a good deed for a friend or neighbor in honor of our Dad, Virgil Bellman.

