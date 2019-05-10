DELPHOS — Virgil Leroy Brock, of Delphos, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on May 16, 1936, in Oklahoma, to Elbert and Myrtle (Hamilton) Brock. On June 8, 1957, he was united in holy matrimony to Gerri Ann Glaze. She survives in Delphos.

Virgil is also survived by two sons, Michael (Carolyn) Brock of Delphos and Timothy (Shari) Brock of Ada; a daughter, Cynthia Brock of Delphos; one brother Wayne (Barbara) Brock of IN; nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gerald Brock; and a great grandchild, Alivia Lucas.

Virgil was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and a dedicated member of The First Assembly of God Church in Delphos. He was the owner of Brock's Appliance Service from 1964 until 2000 where not only did he repair and service appliances, but he shared the good news of Jesus Christ every day with his customers. Upon retirement he and his cherished wife of nearly 62 years traveled the United States in their motor home. He was an avid golfer and fisherman and he loved to snowmobile as well. One of Virgil's passions was music, and he sang and played several instruments. He was a choir director at Trinity Friends and sang in a quartet. Virgil is fondly remembered for his many jokes, his endless devotion to his family, and most notably for his love of the Lord.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Delphos. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home and Tuesday one hour before the services at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.