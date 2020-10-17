Virgil Darling

TUCSON, AZ — Virgil H. Darling, 98, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on October 12, 2020 at 6:08am. Virgil was born on May 12, 1922 on a farm in Putnam County, OH to Elmer and Clara (LaFountain) Darling who preceded him in death. On June 23, 1946 he married Lois C. (Schierholt) Darling. They were married for 73 years until her death Sept 6, 2019.

Virgil graduated in 1940 from Gaylord High School, Gaylord, Ml. Virgil then went on to serve in World War II from 1942-1946 in the US Seabees, 36th Battalion, (division of the US Navy)

After the military, he worked as a Manager at Auglaize Lumber Co. in Wapakoneta, OH and also

as an Assistant Manager at Lima Lumber Co. in Lima, OH., which helped in building the homes he provided for his family throughout the years. Virgil was a Life Member of the Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 444, New Knoxville, OH and most proudly the VFW Post 8445, Wapakoneta, OH, where he served as Post Commander from 1952-1955 and District 2 Commander from 1957-1958. He spent 6 years serving on the Auglaize County Fairboard in Wapakoneta, OH. Virgil was most proud and honored to serve as parade committee chairman for Neil Armstrong's Homecoming Day Parade in Wapakoneta in 1969. In his spare time, Virgil enjoyed cruising Indian Lake on his boat, playing horseshoes, playing all kinds of card games (poker was favorite) doing football pools, going to the casino, and his favorite jigsaw puzzles.

Survivors include two daughters, Debra A. and Sharon S. Darling of Tucson, AZ.. , Sisters-in-law , Susan Zartman of Tucson, AZ and Mary Schierholt of Belle Center. OH, a Brother-in-law Dale (Joyce) Schierholt of Hamilton, OH and several nieces and nephews.

Virgil was preceded in death by a sister Elsie (Darling) Anspach.

A private burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco in Tucson, AZ on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 10:30am., where social distancing will be observed. Thank you to the staff of Sierra Del Sol assisted living and Emblem Hospice for all your care and compassion.