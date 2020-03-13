UNIONOPOLIS — Virgil F. Koenig, 87, of Uniopolis, passed away at 10:53 p.m. Thursday March 12, 2020 at Shawnee Manor.

He was born on December 8, 1932 in Auglaize County, OH to William & Katherine (Frankenburg) Koenig Sr. who preceded him in death. On August 24, 1963 he married Sharon A. Stahl and she passed away on November 18, 2019.

Survivors include 3 sons; Dave Koenig of Lakeview, Doug Koenig of Uniopolis, Dale (Danielle) Koenig of Wapakoneta; two grandsons Colby & Jack Koenig; two brothers Paul (Kathleen) Koenig, Bernard Koenig; two sisters Viola Koenig and Sister Dorothy Koenig C.P.P.S.

He was preceded in death by 4 brothers William (Lucille) Koenig, Adrian (Marie) Koenig, Omer "Toby" (Delores) Koenig, and infant Cyril Koenig, and 2 sisters, Sister Gemma Koenig, C.PP.S., and infant Angela Koenig and a sister-in-law Patricia (Stahl) Koenig.

Virgil graduated from St. Joseph High School and was a dairy farmer. He was also employed as a welder at Brown's Welding and then retired from Walter & Sons Meats as a butcher. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and walking his dogs.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

The family would like to thank Shawnee Manor for the care they gave to Virgil.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Uniopolis Volunteer Fire & Rescue or to Auglaize County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com