LEIPSIC — Virgil F. Niese, 88, of Leipsic died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 9, 1930 in Miller City to the late Louis and Florence (Siefer) Niese. On January 28, 1953, he married Mary M. "Margie" Ellerbrock. She died October 15, 2015.

Survivors include five children: Richard Niese of Napoleon, Jerry (Jane) Niese of Leipsic, Jeff (Annette) Niese of Athens, Joe (Jill) Niese and Connie (Rick) Niese both of Leipsic; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dolores Lammers of Leipsic.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Art (Mary) Niese and Harold (Colletta) Niese; a sister, Mildred (Don) Bidlack; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Lammers.

Virgil was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic, Ottawa Knights of Columbus and had been a Liberty Township Trustee. He enjoyed hunting, horseshoes and playing his guitar; especially in the band "Country Wildcats".

A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Monsignor Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Thursday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, LEIPSIC as well as one hour prior to the mass at St. Mary's Parish Life Center. A rosary by the Ottawa K of C will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

