WAPAKONETA — Virgil R. Schweitzer, 86, of Wapakoneta, died 9:56 p.m., Mon. April 13, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born April 2, 1934, in Wapakoneta, the son of Alfred & Lucille (Steinke) Schweitzer, who preceded him in death. On Sept. 28, 1957, he married Patricia J. "Pat" Dardio, and she died May 30, 2017.

Survivors include, 3 children, Gregg R. (Tracy) Schweitzer, Jamestown, ND; Kurt (Bonnie) Schweitzer, Saline, MI; & Kristina "Tina" (Peter) Schaefer, Brownstown, MI; 8 grandchildren, Paul (Dana) Schweitzer, Scott (Shanna) Schweitzer, Kimberly (Ethan) Dahl, Joel (Patrick) Schweitzer, Sarah (Jeff) Redwood, Eric Schaefer, Allison Schaefer, & Claire Schaefer; 5 great grandchildren, Lily, Sophie, Oscar, Leo, & Amelia Schweitzer; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Virginia Schweitzer, David Severt, Larry (Carmen) Dardio, & Nancy Dardio.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Eileen Wehrle, Jeanette Severt & Bernard Schweitzer, and a brother-in-law, Bill Dardio.

Virgil retired as a director with the Buckeye Pipeline Co., after 42 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. A 1952 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Virgil proudly served in the U.S. Army. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking, photography, traveling with his wife, Pat, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Due to health restrictions, a private family Mass of Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Rita's Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.