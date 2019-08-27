LIMA — Virgil L. Spencer Jr., 57, passed away at 7:30 p.m. August 25, 2019, at his residence. Virgil was born September 20, 1961 in Lima, OH to Virgil and Ollie (Conley) Spencer, who preceded him in death. On October 6, 1984 he married Cindy Pickens Spencer who survives in Lima. Virgil was a mailroom tech at The Lima News for 11 years. Prior to that, he had worked as a yard foreman at Lima Pallet Company. He enjoyed vacations at Niagara Falls and working with computers. Along with his wife, Virgil is survived by his sons: Matthew (Jessica) Spencer of Delphos, OH, Adam (Tia) Spencer of Lima, OH, and Jacob Spencer of Lima, OH, his grandchildren: Autumn, Nick, Skylyn, Stormie, Sophia, Gaige, and Vincent, and his sisters: Linda (Tom) Sackman of Fort Wayne, IN, and Brenda Spencer of Hawthorne, FL. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services - Eastside Chapel, Rev. William Spencer to officiate the service. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery following the service. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.