LIMA — Virginia Ann Adams, 92, of Lima, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her daughter's residence. She was born on December 31, 1927 in Lima to the late Ike McKinley and Alice {Rumsey} Yokum. On April 22, 1946 she married Robert L. Adams Sr., who preceded her in death.

Virginia, also known as Grandma to everyone, was a homemaker who loved camping, sitting out in the sun, spending time with her dog Roxy and her family, and putting up with their hijinks. She especially loved doing all the activities with her friends at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

She is survived by her children: Pam (Paul) Hedges of Cridersville, Becky Brewer of Huntsville, Robert "Bobby" (Felicia) Adams of Cridersville, Lisa Vonderembse of Delphos, and Brian (Kim) of Lima, son-in-law: Mike Boruff, grandchildren: Stacey Pinks, Missy Spurlin, Michael Boruff, Chad Brewer, Windy (Ryan) Taylor, Autumn Adams, Abe Adams, Luke Adams, Ashley (Aaron) Clark, Rachel (Christian) Engle, Tyler Boyer, Brittney (Scott) Huddleston, Katie Vonderembse, Cassie (Shane) Biss, and Brady Vonderembse, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, sister Janet Burkholder, and step-sister Nancy Steel.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Vickie Boruff, son-in-law Mike Brewer, brother Donald (Vivian) McKinley, brother-in-law Bud Burkholder, and step-sister Kay Burnes.

The family would like to thank Shawnee Manor for their excellent care while Virginia was a resident. She loved and thought of them as her family.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Virginia to St. Rita's Hospice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.